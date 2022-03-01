Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Raised by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Starbucks by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,759,865. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.12 and a 200 day moving average of $109.23. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $87.25 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

