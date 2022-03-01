Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Acquires 41,127 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,127 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.5% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,952,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,733 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,042 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,887,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,346,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock opened at $79.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average is $64.37. The stock has a market cap of $337.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $83.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.02.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.