Corsicana & Co. Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Corsicana & Co. lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.6% of Corsicana & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 148.8% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $9.63 on Tuesday, reaching $527.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,042. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $520.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.94. The firm has a market cap of $233.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

