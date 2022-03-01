Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Issues Earnings Results

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,066. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,462 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 172.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 106,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,938,000 after purchasing an additional 101,297 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 206.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 91,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 84,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVAX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

