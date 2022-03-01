Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Bought by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp raised its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLS stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.98. 12,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,333. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

FLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

