Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $699,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 72.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 632,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,452,000 after purchasing an additional 59,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 88,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.06. 538,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.28.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.