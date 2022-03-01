Zacks: Brokerages Expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) will report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. Interactive Brokers Group posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.92 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $1,274,770.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $1,651,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 916,443 shares of company stock valued at $68,664,292 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after acquiring an additional 581,424 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at about $24,570,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 245.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 30,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,513 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,569.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 59,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,653. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.93. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $82.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

