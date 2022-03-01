Vigilare Wealth Management Has $400,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 154.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $289.83. The company had a trading volume of 24,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $307.46 and its 200 day moving average is $335.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

