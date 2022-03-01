$22.70 Million in Sales Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $22.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.40 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $26.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $129.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $232.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $133.64 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $250.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 161.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGMO shares. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

NASDAQ SGMO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. 25,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,318. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $844.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 81,187 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $694,148.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 157,625 shares of company stock worth $1,346,371 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

