Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.Ameresco also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

NYSE AMRC traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $62.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.29. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,893,000 after acquiring an additional 48,991 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ameresco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameresco (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.