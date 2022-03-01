Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CLDX traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.68. 19,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,431. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 2.77.

In other news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 7,323 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $292,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,823 shares of company stock valued at $851,920 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 93.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

