Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 132.31% and a negative net margin of 1,386.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

Shares of ARDX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.76. 85,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,401. The company has a market capitalization of $85.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,010,919.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $1,240,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,678,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,178 in the last three months. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 215.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 80,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 1,383.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 184,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 42.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARDX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

