SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $339.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SolarEdge is exposed to logistics and supply-chain issues, which results in higher ocean freight costs. These might have an adverse effect on SolarEdge’s revenues and other financial results. SolarEdge faces foreign currency exchange risk which could have an adverse effect on SolarEdge’s profitability and financial condition. Also, political instabilities and armed conflicts in and around Israel pose serious threats that may hamper its business operations. The repeal of the peace treaty between Israel and other nations might hurt the stock, which also faces foreign exchange risks. SolarEdge holds a weak solvency position. However, its second factory in Korea for manufacturing 2 Gigawatt (GW) cells will enable the company to boost its growth in the Li-Ion batteries space. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year.”

SEDG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $293.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.21.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $4.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.83. The stock had a trading volume of 31,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,421. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.08. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,388 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 107.8% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 40.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

