McAdam LLC Buys 9 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded down $30.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,041.00. The stock had a trading volume of 64,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,514. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,149.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,318.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

