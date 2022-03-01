Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 145,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,944,893 shares.The stock last traded at $39.31 and had previously closed at $39.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.50.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

