Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Up 9.2%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.14 and last traded at $30.70. 22,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 665,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average is $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,700,000 after buying an additional 41,559 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 752,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 400,924 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,477,000 after purchasing an additional 120,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 159,584 shares in the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

