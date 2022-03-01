Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Up 9.2%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.14 and last traded at $30.70. 22,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 665,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.09.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average is $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.34.
Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
