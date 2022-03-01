Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $126.96 and last traded at $126.96. Approximately 1,418 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 122,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,876,000 after buying an additional 61,548 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,055,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,595,000 after buying an additional 102,536 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Novanta by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,690,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,121,000 after buying an additional 71,544 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,960,000 after buying an additional 24,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,224,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,979,000 after buying an additional 90,360 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

