MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Down 11.6%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.48. 12,452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 496,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Separately, TheStreet lowered MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in MBIA by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 37,770 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,149,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,374 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 43,845 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

