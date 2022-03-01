Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Down 84.9% in February

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the January 31st total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DHY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 46,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,180. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $2.57.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHY. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 657,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 83,683 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 292,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 65,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.