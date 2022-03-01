Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the January 31st total of 128,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HTHIY traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.90. The stock had a trading volume of 148,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,573. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.82 and its 200 day moving average is $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hitachi has a 12-month low of $87.45 and a 12-month high of $130.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

