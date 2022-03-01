Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,539 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $77,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,219,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,159,000 after purchasing an additional 399,577 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,595,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,073,000 after acquiring an additional 56,077 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,527,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,414,000 after acquiring an additional 191,810 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,277,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,601,000 after acquiring an additional 958,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,289,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,983,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.37. The company had a trading volume of 25,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,760. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.49 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.75.

