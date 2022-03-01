Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after buying an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2,258.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,742,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498,653 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 117.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,447,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,456 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,253,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,439,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.38. 846,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,491,407. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58.

LYG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. AlphaValue raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

