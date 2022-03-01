M&R Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded down $2.25 on Tuesday, hitting $105.46. 450,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,661,118. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.30. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $100.58 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.