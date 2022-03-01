Canton Hathaway LLC Invests $89,000 in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sonos by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,259,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,602,000 after acquiring an additional 46,279 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,019,000 after buying an additional 67,172 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Sonos by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sonos by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,416 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sonos by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.18. 21,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,923. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Sonos had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

