Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) to Strong-Buy

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Univar’s adjusted earnings and sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company should gain from market expansion and strategic acquisitions, especially Nexeo Solutions. The Nexeo acquisition has further strengthened the company’s capabilities and accelerated its ability to create significant value for customers and shareholders. Univar remains on track to deliver its targeted net synergies from the Nexeo integration. Univar also remains focused on strengthening its businesses through expense management and productivity actions. Cost and productivity actions should lend support to its margins in 2022. The company also has a solid liquidity position which should allow it to meet its short-term debt obligations. Univar has also outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year.”

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

UNVR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,787. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $67,454.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,914. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 56.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 76,161 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 218.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 215,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 7.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after buying an additional 38,868 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,081,000 after purchasing an additional 362,189 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

