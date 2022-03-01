Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $229.05, but opened at $245.85. Workday shares last traded at $247.00, with a volume of 155,266 shares changing hands.

The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.10.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,226,559.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 714,062 shares of company stock worth $185,842,680. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,502 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,255,000 after acquiring an additional 791,143 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Workday by 10,667.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,842,000 after acquiring an additional 522,700 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,449,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Workday by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,785,000 after purchasing an additional 468,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,744.75, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.17 and its 200 day moving average is $262.18.

Workday Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.