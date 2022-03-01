Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 1,051 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,166,000 after buying an additional 141,444 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,138,000 after buying an additional 109,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,887,000 after buying an additional 61,774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,237,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $170.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $174.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.93.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,865 shares of company stock worth $27,663,184. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

