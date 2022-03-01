FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.79 EPS

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 75.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ FGEN traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $13.50. 8,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,818. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 20.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 44,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

