FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.79 EPS

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 75.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ FGEN traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $13.50. 8,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,818. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.83.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.
About FibroGen (Get Rating)
FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.
