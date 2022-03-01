Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.25. 646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,954. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

In other news, CFO Franco Valle acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 445.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

BMEA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

