Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.25. 646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,954. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.
In other news, CFO Franco Valle acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
BMEA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Biomea Fusion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
