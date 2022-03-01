Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,036 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1,128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.