FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.79 EPS

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after purchasing an additional 373,501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 748.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 269,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,009,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after acquiring an additional 106,654 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 68,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 58,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

