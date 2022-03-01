Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Increases Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $4,460,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 99.8% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 819,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,845,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AJG stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,453. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.43 and a 200-day moving average of $157.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $119.92 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.32.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,117 shares of company stock worth $11,928,411 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

