Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 219,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,650,000 after acquiring an additional 168,094 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 19,221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,068,000 after buying an additional 903,777 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 5,070.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 157,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,683,000 after buying an additional 154,640 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

NYSE BAX traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.71. 44,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,856. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

