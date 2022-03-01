The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $6.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.07. 581,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,990,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $62.33 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $141.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

