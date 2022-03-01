Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,660 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.08. 223,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,419,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.90 and its 200-day moving average is $142.93. The company has a market capitalization of $377.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,082,499 shares of company stock valued at $987,780,216 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

