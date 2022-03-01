DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DermTech’s earnings. DermTech posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($2.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($3.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DermTech.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DMTK. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of DMTK traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.84. DermTech has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $71.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $32,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $63,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $152,213. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of DermTech by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in DermTech by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in DermTech by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

