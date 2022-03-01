Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,839 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 410.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6,200.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,532. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.89.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.