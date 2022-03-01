Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.02 EPS

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%.
Atea Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.69. 34,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,086. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55.
AVIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.