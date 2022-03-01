Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.02 EPS

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%.

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.69. 34,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,086. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.