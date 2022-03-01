Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $145.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s current price.

ZM has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.87.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $132.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.74. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $114.26 and a 52-week high of $440.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total value of $213,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304 in the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

