Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 594,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after buying an additional 15,262 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,749,000 after buying an additional 1,058,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

OGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.56.

Shares of NYSE OGN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.60. 45,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,802. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion and a PE ratio of 7.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.11. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 411.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

