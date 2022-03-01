Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Position Lessened by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,001 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned 0.30% of Proto Labs worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Proto Labs by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Proto Labs by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Proto Labs by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Proto Labs by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 19,470 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of PRLB stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.76. 2,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,435. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $155.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.27.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Arthur R. Baker III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $492,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bodor bought 3,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

