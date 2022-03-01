Beacon Financial Group Has $4.49 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,694 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 62,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.08. 85,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,590. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $210.50 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.