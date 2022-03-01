Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA) Insider Sells £7,268.28 in Stock

Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA – Get Rating) insider Alan Carroll sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.98), for a total transaction of £7,268.28 ($9,752.15).
Ideagen stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 226 ($3.03). The company had a trading volume of 194,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,168. The firm has a market cap of £663.74 million and a P/E ratio of 112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ideagen plc has a 1 year low of GBX 218.20 ($2.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 335 ($4.49). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 262.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 283.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 0.14 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. Ideagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.19%.
About Ideagen (Get Rating)
Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.
