First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $23.50. 569,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,145,369. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.34.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

