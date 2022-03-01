First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.
Shares of First Horizon stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $23.50. 569,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,145,369. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.34.
In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.
First Horizon Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Horizon (FHN)
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.