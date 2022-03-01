Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.19.

DE traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.67. 28,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.51.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.