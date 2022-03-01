Tributary Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,511,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lowered Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.69. 4,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,407. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $95.79 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

