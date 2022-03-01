Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Acquired by Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $647,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $119.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,455. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $99.20 and a 52-week high of $138.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.56.

