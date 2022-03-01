Short Interest in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Decreases By 99.9%

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the January 31st total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHC. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Independence in the fourth quarter worth $13,630,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Independence by 20.9% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 607,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,135,000 after purchasing an additional 104,918 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Independence in the fourth quarter worth $4,614,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Independence by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 349,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 78,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence in the fourth quarter worth $3,413,000. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independence stock remained flat at $$57.01 on Tuesday. 40,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,210. The firm has a market cap of $841.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.79. Independence has a 52-week low of $36.99 and a 52-week high of $57.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.85.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Independence’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Independence’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.68%.

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

