NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Short Interest Update

NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the January 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,081,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NuGene International stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 407,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,531. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. NuGene International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

NuGene International, Inc engages in the research, development, sales, and marketing of cosmeceutical skincare products. It distributes products domestically and internationally through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical offices, and day and resort spas. The company was founded on October 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

