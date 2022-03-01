NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Short Interest Update

NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the January 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,081,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NuGene International stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 407,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,531. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. NuGene International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.
