Stifel Nicolaus Trims Trex (NYSE:TREX) Target Price to $120.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.62.

Shares of Trex stock traded down $8.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,105. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.00. Trex has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 54.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after acquiring an additional 114,549 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trex by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,393,000 after purchasing an additional 137,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Trex by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

